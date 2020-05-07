Adam Schiff Releases New Transcripts That Show Michael Flynn Betrayed America

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) blasted Attorney General William Barr for seeking to dismiss charges against Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who already admitted his guilt under oath.

In a statement announcing the release of new transcripts and material from the Russia investigation, Rep. Schiff said Thursday’s development around the Flynn case is the culmination of a years-long effort by the president to let his buddy and former adviser off the hook for betraying the United States.

The Democratic lawmaker said the documents confirm that Flynn betrayed his country in the months leading up to Trump’s presidency.

Rep. Schiff stated:

[T]he transcripts also show that during the transition period in late 2016, the incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn undertook efforts to undermine U.S. sanctions on Russia imposed by the previous administration over Russia’s interference in the election on Trump’s behalf. Flynn would later lie to the FBI about these efforts, and the President would try to pressure then-FBI Director Comey to shut down any investigation into Flynn. It would take the firing of then Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the later appointment of an unscrupulous Attorney General, Bill Barr, for the President to achieve his aim of seeking dismissal of the case against Flynn, and only after Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also blasted Barr’s move, too, saying it’s another effort by the attorney general to cover up for the president by “overruling the Special Counsel.”

Pelosi: “Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty … in the face of overwhelming evidence—but now, AG Barr’s Justice Dept. is dropping the case to continue to cover up for the President. Overruling the Special Counsel is without precedent.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 7, 2020

Trump is okay with treason as long as it benefits him

If there is one thing the American people have learned over the past three years, it’s that Donald Trump demands loyalty – not to the country but to himself.

By pushing to have charges against Michael Flynn dropped, he is sending a message that it’s okay to betray the United States of America as long as he benefits from it.

More than three years ago, Donald Trump took an oath to defend and protect this country. He has spent every single day of the past three years violating it.

