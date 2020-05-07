Bill Barr Jokes About His Decision To Drop Criminal Case Against Traitor Michael Flynn

In a new interview with CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge, Attorney General William Barr was making jokes about his decision to drop the criminal case against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?” Barr was asked.

The attorney general – apparently thinking the destruction of the rule of law is funny – responded with a chuckle, “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

Video:

REPORTER: How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn? BILL BARR: “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” pic.twitter.com/GVr2bIaavc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2020

Barr also slammed his critics for being so upset about the move, essentially chalking up the backlash to partisan politics.

With a straight face, he said, “I also think it’s sad that nowadays these partisan feelings are so strong that people have lost any sense of justice.”

Michael Flynn betrayed his country

It should be no surprise that this attorney general – a man who has repeatedly used the Department of Justice to do Trump’s bidding – took to the airwaves on Thursday to play damage control.

But no matter what Barr says, the fact remains: Michael Flynn betrayed the United States and admitted his guilt under oath. New Russia investigation transcripts released Thursday by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) only confirm that.

William Barr can joke all he wants, but there is nothing funny about destroying the independence and integrity of the Justice Department.

