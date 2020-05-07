CDC Scientists Defy Trump And Leak Guide To Safely Reopen America

Trump refused to release a CDC guide for safely reopening America, so someone leaked it to the public.

The AP reported:



The Trump administration has shelved a document created by the nation’s top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.

The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.

It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official.

Trump is refusing to release the guide because it contains detailed step by step guidelines for businesses and public gatherings before they can reopen. The CDC makes it clear that a safe reopening should be a slow process with specific safety criteria that must be met before public gatherings and economic activity should resume.

Some of the suggestions have been used by the White House, but the guide itself would be essential for a nervous public and community to have a roadmap for the resumption of activities.

The Trump administration is hiding information and managing the virus as if it is a public relations problem, and not a matter of life and death.

