Trump Campaign Compares Itself To The Death Star (Which Gets Blown Up In The End)

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale compared their operation to the Death Star in Star Wars, which ended up being destroyed at the end of the movie.

Parscale tweeted:

For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win! — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

I don’t think the Trump campaign has ever seen the ending of Star Wars (Episode IV), because that movie doesn’t end the way that they think it does.

Campaigns that publicly brag about the strength of the operation usually lose. Really strong campaigns don’t have to convince the public and the press of their power. They spend their energy convincing voters, not themselves.

The country is in the middle of a pandemic and an economic collapse, and the Trump campaign is comparing itself to a fictional weapon of mass destruction that was destroyed because it had a fatal flaw.

The Trump campaign’s fatal flaw is Donald Trump, and in November, Republicans will feel the force of a ballot box rebellion.

