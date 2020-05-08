Pence Staffer Who Tested Positive For Virus Is Stephen Miller’s Wife

Trump said that the Pence staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus is Katie Miller, who is the wife of top White House aide Stephen Miller.

President Trump has named the VP staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. "She is a wonderful young woman. Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time. And then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn't come into contact with me." — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) May 8, 2020

The Vice President's spokeswoman is Katie Miller, who is married to top Trump aide and speechwriter Stephen Miller. https://t.co/egolulewzS — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) May 8, 2020

Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s chief spokesperson and the wife of Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, tests positive for #coronavirus. This puts the potential threat of infection in the inner circles of both the president and vice president. https://t.co/2HOulwDZUR pic.twitter.com/xT8pFReeFI — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 8, 2020

The coronavirus has made its way to deep inside Trump and Pence’s circle. It makes sense now that the White House held a press briefing where they did not address the fact that Trump and Pence have been exposed to the virus.

At a time when the Trump administration is pushing for the country to reopen, the White House showed why it is still not safe to go back to business as usual.

Stephen Miller is the architect of the Trump administration policy that experts consider a potential crime against humanity. The virus is closer to Trump and Pence than they are willing to admit, and the wife of Trump’s immigration henchman has brought the pandemic into the inner circle of the administration.

