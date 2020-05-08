Ted Cruz Gets Haircut at Texas Salon Owned by Woman Who Was Jailed This Week for Reopening Her Business

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) received his first haircut in three months at Salon à la Mode, the same salon owned by Shelley Luther, who was jailed this week for defying the state’s stay-at-home order and reopening her business early.

“Hair salons & barbershops are open in TX today. Just got my hair cut for first time in 3 months at Salon ALa Mode to support Shelley Luther, who was wrongly imprisoned when she refused to apologize for trying to earn a living,” Cruz wrote on social media. “Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open!”

Speaking to CBS 11 News, Luther said: “When people reach out with true authenticity, it’s huge.”

“It’s a nice gesture. His family actually called my boyfriend and prayed for him for 20 minutes while I was in jail. To me that’s not political… that’s just really nice people reaching out and making sure that our family is OK,” she added.

Luther was found in civil and criminal contempt of court in Dallas for defying the state’s stay-at-home order. Judge Eric Moyé ordered her to serve seven days in jail and to pay a fine of $500 for every day the salon stayed open.

Luther refused to apologize for reopening her business, telling the judge in court: “I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed then please go ahead with your decision but I’m not going to shut the salon.”

Luther was jailed Wednesday but was released Thursday after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that retroactively eliminates jail time as a consequence for violating the state’s stay-at-home order. The Texas Supreme Court also ruled in favor of her release.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther.”

Luther also received support from President Donald Trump, who told Fox News that Luther’s “an incredible representative for a large group of people that want to do the same thing — they want to get back to work.”