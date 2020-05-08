Posted on by Jason Easley

Hypocrite Trump Now Requires People Around Him To Wear Masks

Trump has refused to wear a mask or follow virus guidelines, but he now requires those in close contact with him to wear face coverings.

The White House rolled out new requirements after Stephen Miller’s wife, and Pence staffer, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus:

Trump has refused to wear a mask to keep others safe because he thinks it will look bad on TV and make him look ridiculous. The President also put these procedures in place as he is trying to force states to reopen their economies without restrictions as he has blocked the release of detailed CDC guidelines for safely reopening the country.

Donald Trump doesn’t care if the American people get sick and die by the hundreds of thousands. His only concern is that he doesn’t get the virus.

The hypocrite president is telling you to get sick while he takes extra precautions to stay safe.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook