With Tones Of Obama, Joe Biden Drops The Hammer On Trump

Joe Biden sounded some similar tones to Obama in 2008 as he talked about how Trump has trashed the economy and discussed rebuilding the middle-class.

Former Vice President Biden said:

He promised to work with Congress to pass a bill to limit offshoring of jobs. He promised to create $1 trillion worth of new infrastructure jobs. He promised to expand child care support.

He said it would all happen before May 2017. It’s now May 2020, and not one of these promises has materialized.

Instead, he’s run the same playbook that has hollowed out our economy time and again over the past four decades.

It always ends up the same way. The rich get richer, the powerful get more power, and everyone else gets told they just need to work harder.

We’ve heard it before — and we’re not buying it.

And if you need proof that Trump’s policies were a failure even before this virus hit, just compare the first 35 months of Trump’s presidency to the last 35 months of the Obama-Biden Administration, hiring was slower, and real wages grew more slowly too.

Trump was already well into the process of hollowing out the good economy we left him long before the first case of coronavirus.

The numbers looked good, but underneath the numbers, things were eroding.

But this pandemic has laid bare exactly how much damage Trump has done in just over three years.

Because Donald Trump has gotten the virus response wrong, the jobs and unemployment numbers are just the beginning. His mistakes will also mean it takes more time to recover from this.

We’re already seeing the tell-tale hallmarks of Trump-o-nomics in the way he is implementing the crisis response efforts: no strings, no oversight, no accountability.

Joe Biden sounded like his former boss when he said, “It starts with rebuilding the backbone of this country: a stronger, more inclusive, more resilient middle class – a middle class that can withstand the next public health crisis or whatever else comes our way. It’s time we make sure everyone gets a fair shot at success, not just the Mar-a-Lago crowd.”

The middle-class has been abandoned under Donald Trump, a president who has exalted the rich demonized the poor and doesn’t see the middle.

In 2008, Barack Obama made an ideological argument for delivering change to America as the Great Recession was unfolding. In 2020, Joe Biden is speaking directly to the 99%, and arguing that the path to ending the Trump Depression goes through America that Donald Trump doesn’t even see.

The message worked in 2008 and 2012, and it has the ability to do the same in 2020.