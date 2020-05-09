Trump Demands California Votes Be Thrown Out After State Announces All-Mail November Election

Donald Trump blew a gasket on Saturday following the news that California has become the first state in the country to make November an all-mail election.

According to Politico, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the decision, citing “concern and anxiety around” people voting in person during a pandemic.

Trump, of course, couldn’t care less about the public safety risks attached to in-person voting and only cares about how mail-in ballots could impact him politically.

That’s why, in a tweet on Saturday, he threw a tantrum and said California votes shouldn’t count. He also complained about a polling place being opened up in a part of the state where Democrats live.

“It’s all rigged out there,” he whined. “These votes must not count. SCAM!”

So in California, the Democrats, who fought like crazy to get all mail in only ballots, and succeeded, have just opened a voting booth in the most Democrat area in the State. They are trying to steal another election. It’s all rigged out there. These votes must not count. SCAM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

In a later tweet, Trump weighed in on the upcoming special election in California’s 25th district, saying that Democrats are “trying to steal it” from the Republican candidate.

CA25 is a Rigged Election. Trying to steal it from @MikeGarcia2020. @GavinNewsom must act now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

Donald Trump is already preparing for another popular vote loss

While the Electoral College is still very much a toss-up between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, it’s likely that the Democrats will again win the popular vote – something Hillary Clinton did in 2016 by about 3 million votes.

The fact that millions more Americans voted for Clinton is something that still gets under Trump’s skin, which he why he constantly spews the false claim that millions of ballots – particularly in California – were cast illegally.

Not even his failed “voter fraud” commission could substantiate his claims.

Deep down, the president knows that suppressing the vote is the best shot he has at another four years in the White House. He has even admitted that Republicans don’t stand a chance when turnout levels are high.

Ultimately, Donald Trump knows another popular vote loss is coming – regardless of how the Electoral College shakes out – and he is already preparing for that with his same lies about voter fraud.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter