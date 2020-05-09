Even Trump’s Own Polls Show Him Losing To Joe Biden

Trump is described as glum and shell-shocked as his own internal polling reveals that he is losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Via The Washington Post:

Some of Trump’s advisers described the president as glum and shell-shocked by his declining popularity. In private conversations, he has struggled to process how his fortunes suddenly changed from believing he was on a glide path to reelection to realizing that he is losing to the likely Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, in virtually every poll, including his own campaign’s internal surveys, advisers said. He also has been fretting about the possibility that a bad outbreak of the virus this fall could damage his standing in the November election, said the advisers, who along with other aides and allies requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump was never gliding to reelection. Perhaps, his internal polls showed him gliding, but the reality has been that Biden was leading Trump long before coronavirus hit the United States. The economy is not going to recover before the election. President Trump has been suggesting to votes, with no data to back it up, that the economy will recover quickly after he wins a second term.

A candidate who has never had a 50% job approval rating, and only won the election by 80,000 votes in three states should not be surprised to be losing to his Democratic challenger, but things have gotten so bad that even his own fairy tale polling shows former Vice President Biden beating him in November.