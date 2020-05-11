Larry Kudlow Calls Obama’s Criticism of Trump “So Darn Political”

Larry Kudlow says he doesn’t know why Barack Obama is criticizing the Trump administration on Coronavirus. The former president has slammed Kudlow’s boss for incompetence.

Kudlow is one of President Donald Trump’s economic advisors, but he tackled the subject of Covid-19 politics on Sunday. Kudlow spoke to ABC News about Obama’s leaked remarks.

He said Obama “sounds so darn political.”

“With all due respect to the former president, and I really don’t want to get into a political back-and-forth, I just don’t know what he’s talking about,” Kudlow said.

He claimed the Trump administration was relying “heavily on the smartest people in this country” in its response to the global pandemic.

Watch the video:

Larry Kudlow says Obama's criticism of federal response to COVID-19 “sounds so darn political.” While it “may not be 100 percent perfect,” we “created a massive health and safety infrastructure” to deal with the pandemic and “it’s working,” Kudlow adds. https://t.co/gV9k1u7NxS pic.twitter.com/RgW5yJcYJl — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 10, 2020

“What we’ve done may not be 100 percent perfect,” he said.

“But the overall picture is we’ve created a massive health and safety infrastructure to deal with the pandemic here.”

“And judging from the results, where there has been a flattening in the rate of the growth in infection rates and mortality rates, it’s working, so we’re preparing to reopen the economy.”

President Trump would likely disagree with Kudlow’s admission that the administration’s response wasn’t perfect.

Obama criticized the administration during a call with former staffers. The audio of his unrestrained remarks was leaked.

“What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life,” Obama said.

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments,” he said.

“It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ … is operationalized in our government.”

