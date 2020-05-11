Rachel Maddow Sounds The Alarm About Trump’s Deteriorating Mental Health: ‘Something’s Wrong’

Rachel Maddow said on Monday that it’s her normal policy not to focus on Donald Trump’s daily rhetoric, but his completely unhinged press conference earlier in the day left her with no choice.

The MSNBC host said Trump’s performance made it clear that he is not in good mental health and the stress of the pandemic is overwhelming him.

“Whether or not you like the president or not, whether you enjoy his public affect or not on a regular basis, it’s clear that there is something wrong,” Maddow said. “And that’s important whenever the president of the United States is visibly unwound like that.”

“Maybe the president is just stressed out that the virus he has been playing down … it’s inside his house now,” she added.

What is wrong with the president today? We don’t know. Something’s wrong. Whether or not you, you know, like the president or not, whether you enjoy his public affect or not on a regular basis, it’s clear that there is something wrong. And that’s important whenever the president of the United States is visibly unwound like that. And it is possible that it is just stress. Publicly and politically, the White House and the president are pushing this line now that the epidemic is in the past and the president has been even cheering on the protesters who are protesting stay-at-home orders and gathering in big groups and not wearing masks and saying everything should be open, but alongside that public position, inside his house, in the place where he now lives and works, there’s an outbreak now that has put all the senior leadership of the White House coronavirus task force into varying degrees of quarantine. And apparently put the vice president into isolation at home over the weekend, as reported by Bloomberg News. Before the White House then belatedly denied that reporting and then the vice president came back to the White House today bravely wearing no mask. The president’s personal valet, the vice president’s communications director. I mean people in the White House are testing positive now. And the White House, by and large, has not been having people work from home. The White House has regularly been having congregate meetings including meetings involving the president and the vice president. The White House has not been engaging in much if any social distancing efforts in terms of the way people are working. Almost no one has been wearing masks inside the White House as a workplace. And so maybe the president is just stressed out that the virus he has been playing down, this thing he is so invested politically and telling Americans that they shouldn’t worry about contracting it anymore, it’s inside his house now.

Coronavirus crisis has shown how mentally unfit Trump is

Most Americans knew Donald Trump wasn’t qualified to be president long before he was elected to the office. Even under normal circumstances, he has no business being in the White House.

But what the pandemic has tragically shown is just how disastrous it is when a self-obsessed, morally and intellectually bankrupt man is running the country during a time of crisis.

Back in 2015 and 2016, Trump’s entrance into the political arena may have made for good TV ratings. But his entrance into the White House has been a catastrophe from which the country will need decades to recover.

The longer he remains there as his mental health declines, the harder it will be for the country to rebuild when he’s finally gone.

