Trump Is Scared Off The Stage As His Attempt To Reboot Coronavirus Briefings Goes Up In Flames

The Donald Trump presidency of tantrums continued on Monday during what was supposed to be a White House press conference devoted to coronavirus testing.

When it reached the Q&A portion of the event, the juvenile president reminded the country why he stopped holding these briefings in the first place – because he lacks the maturity, temperament and intellect to trudge his way through them.

At the end of the press conference, when CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins attempted to ask a question after Trump had called on her, he refused to let her speak.

When Collins reminded the president that he, indeed, called on her, he threw a fit and left the stage.

Video:

Trump throws a fit when @kaitlancollins of CNN tries to ask him a question and abruptly ends the press conference pic.twitter.com/58AVZ9CABl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020

That exchange with Collins came after CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked the president why he is so fixated on turning testing into a “global competition” instead of focusing on the Americans who are losing their lives.

Trump lashed out and told the Asian-American reporter to go “ask China.”

As MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out, “[Two] women reporters … just scared [Donald Trump] off the stage.”

Donald Trump is the rock-bottom of presidents

Without question, Donald Trump is the weakest, smallest, most corrupt and incompetent president this country has ever seen. There isn’t a day that has passed during the past three years when he hasn’t demonstrated just how broken he is – as a person and a leader.

His performance during Monday’s press briefing was just another example of that.

But for Americans looking for a silver lining in this chaotic time, it’s this: Trump is the rock-bottom of American presidents. It doesn’t get any worse than him – a man who possesses a unique blend of arrogance, dishonesty, ignorance, racism, ineptitude, mental instability, and so much more.

Pundits are correct to say that the coronavirus outbreak is a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. But the truth is that America has been in crisis since January 20, 2017, when Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

In November, voters will have the opportunity to end this crisis and do what two tough reporters did on Monday: Send him off the stage once and for all.

