Fauci Warns Opening Too Soon Could Trigger An Uncontrollable Outbreak

Dr. Fauci had a warning for states, cities, and regions that if they open too soon they are risking a virus outbreak that they can’t control.

Dr. Fauci told Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) during a Senate hearing on the coronavirus response, “My concern is that states, cities or regions, their attempt, understandable, to get back to some form of normality disregards the checkpoints we put in our guidelines about when it is safe to proceed in pulling back on mitigation. I feel, if that occurs, there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control which, in fact, paradoxically will set you back, not only leading to suffering and death that could be avoided but could even send you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery. It would all most turn the clock back rather than going forward. That is my major concern, senator.”

Video:

Fauci warns that states, cities, and regions that open too soon could trigger an outbreak that can't be controlled. pic.twitter.com/npu0XPPMFc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 12, 2020

Dr. Fauci offered sound advice and a clear warning of the risk that Republicans are taking reopening too soon, but nothing is going to make them change course. Not even exposure to the virus is enough to change their minds.

Fauci’s warning is going to come back to haunt every elected Republican who rushed to reopen to appease Trump. It is a moment that will go down in the documented history of how Republicans failed during a pandemic and needlessly sickened and killed Americans.

