Former Head of Government Ethics Office: “Our President Is Insane”

The former Director of the Office of Government Ethics gave a frank assessment of the President’s mental health on Tuesday. His comment comes as Donald Trump went on a tweeting spree.

Walter Shaub was head of the government ethics watchdog from 2013 to 2017 and he’s become a vocal Trump critic since. He tweeted his candid opinion as Trump sent a string of messages defending himself.

“Our president is insane and he is being covered like a normal president,” Shaub said.

Our president is insane and he is being covered like a normal president. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 12, 2020

Shaub’s tweet was most likely a response to Trump’s remarks about investigating MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for murder. Shaub retweeted criticism of this.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted.

“Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

Trump has made this unfounded claim in the past and recently revived it.

The President spent much of Tuesday morning tweeting attacks on critics and praise of his own response to Coronavirus. He’s been on something of a Twitter binge for several days.

“TRANSITION TO GREATNESS” and “The American People are WARRIORS!” he said, before making a false claim about Covid-19 testing in the United States.

“Our Testing is the BEST in the World, by FAR! Numbers are coming down in most parts of our Country, which wants to open and get going again. It is happening, safely!”

In reality, many Americans have struggled to get tested for the disease. Other countries have also performed much better on the pandemic than the U.S. The President has ignored these realities.

