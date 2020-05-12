New Poll: Just 36% of Americans Trust Trump as Source of Coronavirus Information

A large majority of the country do believe Donald Trump when it comes to Covid-19. A new poll shows the President is not viewed as a reliable source of information.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows that just 36% of Americans view Trump as a trusted source on the pandemic. This may be due to the fact he’s spread disinformation almost since the outbreak began.

Interestingly, the poll shows Trump’s approval rating stands at 45%. This means some of the voters who approve of him don’t believe him on the Coronavirus.

JUST NOW: A major holy cow from new @cnn poll. Just 36% of Americans say they trust what @realDonaldTrump is telling them about Coronavirus.

His approval is 45%. That means even some people who approve of him…don't believe him.@NewDayhttps://t.co/eMg9gMUsJm — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 12, 2020

But the CNN poll contains even more bad news for the President and his administration. A clear majority – 54% – of Americans think the government is doing a bad job on the virus.

Trump’s personal numbers have also worsened. Now 55% disapprove of his handling of the pandemic. That’s up from 48% in March and 52% in April – perhaps indicating a trend.

Most people also think the government isn’t doing enough on the death toll, lack of testing and the chance that there will be a second wave of the virus later in 2020.

Fifty-two percent of respondents thought the worst is yet to come but the number who believed the worst is in the past had grown to 44%. This is a significant rise from 17% in April.

The President’s approval numbers on Coronavirus have begun to seriously worry Republicans.

Recent reporting suggests many in the GOP are concerned about losing the White House and the Senate in November.

