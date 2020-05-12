Rachel Maddow Crushes Trump’s Lawyers For Arguing That He’s Too Busy To Be Investigated

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s lawyers were in the U.S. Supreme Court making the case that the president is too busy to cooperate with any type of investigation.

They claimed Trump was too distracted with work to respond to subpoenas for his financial documents, including the tax returns that he was worked so tirelessly to hide from the American people.

But as Rachel Maddow pointed out on Tuesday, the president completely undercut his lawyers’ argument by spending the entire day on Twitter.

“Yeah, you need two hours? This president could probably afford to give you that time,” Maddow said. “Given what we know about how he spends his time, including what he put on display about how he spends his time today.”

Video:

Rachel Maddow completely shreds the argument Trump’s lawyers spent the day making before the Supreme Court. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/wLokqhV4BD — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 13, 2020

Maddow said;

That would be a very good argument with many presidents. But with this president, you getting two hours with him to organize evidence related to what these subpoenas are about – evidence related to potential money laundering, bank fraud, insurance fraud, campaign finance felonies. Yeah, you need two hours? This president could probably afford to give you that time to help organize evidence about serious investigations like that given what we know about how he spends his time, including what he put on display about how he spends his time today. Yeah, he probably could spare two hours with his lawyer to provide evidence.

Donald Trump is likely the least hardworking president in history

For Americans who have spent the last three years paying attention to Donald Trump’s schedule, the idea that he is too busy working to respond to legal requests is simply laughable.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out last month, citing a New York Times report, Trump often doesn’t show up to work until noon, and he’s constantly watching TV and feasting on “comfort food.”

In the middle of a pandemic that has claimed more than 83,000 American lives, he spent hours tweeting and retweeting on Tuesday. His Twitter feed alone is proof that he spends very little time working.

Ultimately, Donald Trump isn’t too busy to cooperate with these investigations; he’s just too scared.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter