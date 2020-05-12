Biden Leads Wisconsin As Trump Is Collapsing Coast To Coast

Trump is in the midst of a collapse that goes from sea to shining sea as Wisconsin is the latest state where Joe Biden is leading.

According to the new Marquette University Law School Poll:

New Marquette Law School Poll finds that presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remains close in Wisconsin, with Biden at 46%, Trump at 43%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

In late March, @mulawpoll found Biden at 48% and Trump at 45%. In February, it was 46% for each. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

Here is why Biden is leading:

In presidential race in WI, Biden holds an advantage over Trump among 18-29 year old voters, leading in that group 51% to 41%. Biden also leads among voters 60 and over, 55% to 37%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

Among white males who completed college, Trump support is 50%,

Biden support is 46%. Among white females who completed college, Biden support is 63%, Trump support is 33%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

Among white males who did not complete college, Trump

support is 62%, Biden is 30%. Among white females who did not complete college, it’s Biden 46%, Trump 38%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) May 12, 2020

In Wisconsin, 459,000 white men without a college degree did not vote in 2016. Trump won the state by 22,748 votes. Trump won white male voters without a college degree by 50 points over Hillary Clinton. In Wisconsin, he leads Joe Biden by 32 points.

Former Vice President Biden doesn’t need to win a white male or non-college educated. He just needs to cut into Trump’s margin enough to give Democrats a chance to take back Wisconsin.

Trump is collapsing across the country. Partially, it is due to his response to the pandemic, but a more structural reason is Trump’s stubborn refusal to expand his base of support. Trump has done nothing to bring more voters into his column. He is counting on running the same campaign as 2016, but as the Marquette Law School Poll revealed, even the slightest shift among Trump voters could cost him Wisconsin and the presidency.

