Trump Revives Conspiracy Theory Suggesting Joe Scarborough Committed Murder, Demands Investigation

President Donald Trump has for the second time in as many weeks attacked MSNBC commentator and former congressman Joe Scarborough, suggesting he committed murder and demanding an investigation.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder?” the president wrote on Twitter. “Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

Trump referred to the death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, a former intern of Scarborough’s who was found dead in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office in Florida when he was a congressman. Her death was not considered suspicious, and medical examiners concluded she died from a head injury after a fall, passing out because of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Last week, Trump made headlines for reviving the conspiracy theory.

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” the president said at the time. “I know him and Crazy Mika [Brzezinski] well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings!”

