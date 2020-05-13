Biden Says He’s “Really Resisting” Giving Donald Trump a Nickname

Joe Biden may give Donald Trump a nickname, according to a new interview with the former vice president. Trump is well-known for his use of insulting names.

The presumptive Democratic nominee spoke to Snapchat’s Good Luck America in a three-part interview. He told Peter Hamby about his thoughts on “Sleepy Joe.”

“Look, Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people but the vast majority of the voters out there that have voted, including young people, are not getting all their news from the internet,” Biden said.

“But I’m trying to compete there,” he said.

“We’re getting started late in the comparative sense, 102 million video views across social media platforms just in mid-March, just since mid-March for me.”

“And look at all these young people now who are getting out of high school. They are doing part-time jobs. They’re driving Ubers, they’re doing a whole range of things that – the world’s changing, but we haven’t changed to accommodate to their needs.”

“And I think it’s just important to speak to that. And in terms of energy, I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump, who I’m really resisting giving a nickname to.”

Biden emphasized his efforts to get young voters on board. He dismissed the idea he was “the lesser of two evils.”

“Here’s where I come down. Young people want the truth and they want authenticity,” Biden said.

“And the bad news is the good news. No one doubts I mean what I say, I sometimes say more than I mean, but no one doubts I mean what I say. And younger Americans have had a really tough run of it.”

“Millennials came of age defined by 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis. Generation Z has grown up at a time of school shooting, crushing student debt.”

“There’s a whole range of things that not only get us out of this mess in terms of recovery as we get to the recovery stage, but deal with the institutional problems that exist and have existed for some time.”

