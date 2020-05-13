Howard Stern: Trump “Despises” the Voters Who “Love Him the Most”

Donald Trump’s former friend Howard Stern says the President hates his most loyal voters and wouldn’t let them into his hotels. He also blasted the voters themselves.

Stern and Trump were once personal friends and the future president was a frequent guest on Stern’s show. But on Tuesday, the radio host offered some hard truths to Trump’s supporters.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show.

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f***ing hotel.”

Stern then addressed the President’s voters directly.

“He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you,” Stern said. “I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“The Trump voter who idolizes the guy, he despises you,” Stern cautioned.

Stern seemed to reflect on his former friendship with Trump, saying he didn’t hate the President but he simply wasn’t fit to be in the White House. Stern endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said.

“I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. For not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the justice department is doing.”

“I hate you, I don’t want you here,” he said to any Trump fans listening.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,'” he said.

