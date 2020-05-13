Trump Congratulates GOP Candidate for Winning a Race That Hasn’t Been Called Yet

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Republican congressional candidate Mike Garcia’s performance in a California special election. There’s just one problem: The race hasn’t been officially called yet.

“Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican,” the president wrote before also congratulating Republican Tom Tiffany’s win in yesterday’s Wisconsin special election.

Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Garcia is running in California’s 25th Congressional District, which has not had a Republican flip a Democrat-held House seat since 1998. Garcia currently leads Democrat Christy Smith by 12 percentage points with roughly 76 percent of districts reporting.

Last night, Garcia wrote that he and his team “are confident our message of low taxes and not taking Sacramento dysfunction to Washington has resonated with the voters of California.”

My statement on tonight's election results: pic.twitter.com/jCa3B4hpbd — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) May 13, 2020

The seat in the 25th Congressional District was previously held by Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned last year after it emerged that she’d had a sexual relationship with a staffer.

Garcia and Smith are expected to face off again in November to see who can claim the seat for a full two-year term.