Trump’s Reelection On Life Support As New Poll Shows Him Sinking Into The 30s Against Biden

6.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A new poll released Tuesday shows that Joe Biden is extending his national lead over Donald Trump as the president is sliding back into dangerous territory for an incumbent.

According to Reuters/Ipsos, the former vice president is beating Trump by eight points nationally, 46 percent to 38 percent.

Biden’s lead is a considerable jump from last week when the same poll showed him ahead of Trump by just two points, 43 percent to 41 percent.

The data indicates that the president’s support is dragging because of two things: his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing death toll in the United States, which now stands at over 83,000.

More via Reuters:

The poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday showed that 41% of U.S. adults approved of Trump’s performance in office, which is down 4 points from a similar poll that ran in mid-April. Fifty-six percent disapprove of Trump, up by 5 points in the same span. It also found that 46% of registered voters said they would back Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, while 38% would vote for Trump. That compared with a 2-point Biden lead in Reuters/Ipsos polling last week. Americans also appear to be increasingly critical of the way Trump has handled the health crisis. According to the poll, those who disapprove of Trump’s performance at the helm of the country’s pandemic response outnumber those who approve by 13 percentage points – the highest level of net disapproval since the poll started asking the question at the beginning of March.

Polling in the 30s as an incumbent is a disaster

When Donald Trump was running for president four years ago, polls never showed him with majority support. That hasn’t changed over the course of his time in the White House as his approval rating has been mired in the low 40s for much of the past three years.

But polling in the 30s for an incumbent president as well-known as Donald Trump is an electoral nightmare. There is no scenario in which that basement-level national number could translate to an Electoral College victory – no matter how hard he works to drive down Joe Biden’s favorability numbers.

If Donald Trump’s support is anywhere near the number in Tuesday’s Reuters/Ipsos poll, this president can kiss his second term goodbye.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter