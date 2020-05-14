Republicans Who Voted To Repeal Obamacare Are Now Urging Unemployed Americans To Enroll In It

Even Republican lawmakers are urging their unemployed constituents to enroll in a health insurance plan via the Affordable Care Act as pandemic-related job losses continue to mount.

In a video shown on MSNBC on Thursday, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn – a man who repeatedly voted to kill the Affordable Care Act – urged jobless Americans to enroll in an Obamacare health plan.

“The good news is that if you lose your employer-provided coverage, which covers about 180 million Americans, that is a significant life event which makes you then eligible to sign up for the Affordable Care Act,” the GOP lawmaker said with a straight face.

“The good news is people can get coverage under the Affordable Care Act or via Medicaid based on their income,” he added.

Millions of Americans have access to coverage thanks to Barack Obama

One of the many arguments in favor of Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act, was that Americans could keep their health insurance even if they lost their job.

That didn’t stop Republicans from opposing it tooth and nail as it worked its way through Congress during Obama’s presidency, and then attempting to repeal it once Donald Trump took office.

Now, thanks to Barack Obama, millions of unemployed Americans have the option to sign up for health insurance coverage during this crisis because he beat Republicans and signed this life-saving piece of legislation into law.

Republicans are trying to rewrite history on Obamacare, but they don’t get to tout the benefits of a law they have been trying to kill or undermine since day one.

