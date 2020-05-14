Trump Says Health Official Who Filed Whistleblower Complaint, Is “A Disgruntled Employee”

President Donald Trump said health official Rick Bright is “a disgruntled employee” in remarks on Twitter this morning.

Bright, who once led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed a whistleblower complaint after his warnings about the novel coronavirus at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and his criticisms about the president’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment resulted in his demotion.

“I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” Trump tweeted this morning.

Bright arrived at Capitol Hill this morning and will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health beginning at 10 a.m. According to a leaked copy of his prepared remarks, he warns that the lack of a coordinated response will contribute to “the darkest winter in modern history.”

Responding to Bright’s allegations, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said that it was “a personnel matter that is currently under review” but added that the department “strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations.”