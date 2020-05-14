Trump Smears Virus Whisleblower After Damning Testimony

Trump told reporters that Dr. Rick Bright was an unhappy and disgruntled person. Trump went on to say that he didn’t want to know the whistleblower.

Trump said, “Nothing more than a really disgruntled, unhappy person. And I’m not just talking about Alex because Alex said it strongly, but there are a lot of people that do not like the job he did. I don’t know him. I never met him. I don’t want to meet him.”

Video:

Trump's claim that virus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright was unhappy, and that he doesn't want to meet him sums up how Trump caused the coronavirus response failure. pic.twitter.com/YTZOjhaZNy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 14, 2020

Of course, Dr. Bright was unhappy. His warnings and calls for action before the virus began to sweep through the nation were being ignored. Any expert who tells the truth about Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence always get labeled as disgruntled and Trump pretends not to know them.

It is the same song and dance every single time.

The blame is always on the expert when they point out that Trump is wrong on not doing what he should be doing for the good of the country.

Nothing is Trump’s fault, as the President is trying to convince the nation that he is doing a great job in the middle of a pandemic that is being served with a side dish of worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

