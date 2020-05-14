Trump Suggests Obama and Biden Should Be in Jail for “Obamagate”

Donald Trump has suggested that Barack Obama and Joe Biden should be in prison. The President blamed the two Democrats for conspiring against him as part of the “Obamagate” conspiracy theory.

Trump spoke to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired on Thursday. He reiterated his claims about the former president and vice president working against his administration.

“If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would’ve been in jail a long time ago, and I’m talking with 50-year sentences,” Trump told Bartiromo.

Watch the video:

“People should be going to jail for this stuff,” he said.

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden.”

The President is referring to a conspiracy theory claiming the Obama administration tried to sabotage the Trump presidency in the weeks before he took office in 2017.

Though there is no evidence for this or any wrongdoing Trump has described, the topic has now come to dominate pro-Trump media as the President attempts to make it an election issue.

Trump also argued that Russia didn’t want him to win in 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe focused on potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Actually, [Russia] wanted Hillary Clinton to win,” Trump said.

“Nobody’s been tougher -you can speak to Putin or anybody else -nobody has been tougher on Russian than I have.”

“They wanted Hillary Clinton to win.”

