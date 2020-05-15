Hackers Claiming to Have Trump Documents Demand $42 Million Ransom

According to a report from the team at Variety, which was the first to report on the post on the dark web, a criminal group hacked the major entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and claims to have obtained documents on President Donald Trump. The group has used ransomware attacks to lock networks and is demanding $42 million to return access to systems and documents.

“The next person we’ll be publishing is Donald Trump. There’s an election race going on, and we found a ton of dirty laundry,” the group’s post reportedly said. “And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president.”

The group, which also claims to have obtained documents on celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera, has provided a one-week deadline. It also claimed to have already received $365,000 in response to the attack.