Trump Crumbles As Truckers Protest Blasts Him Off The Stage

The nation’s long-haul truckers are at the White House blasting their horns during all of Trump’s events to protest the lack of stimulus aid provided to them.

The truckers clearly got under Trump’s skin at his press conference as he tried to twist their protest into an act of support for him.

Trump said:

And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound; those are truckers that are with us all the way. They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against. There’s hundreds of trucks out there. And that’s the sign of love, not the sign of your typical protests. So I want to thank our great truckers. They like me and I like them. We’re working on something together.

But we have the mightiest — and they’ll be helping us with this, by the way, speaking of truckers. We have the mightiest military in the long history of humankind. We have the best and most devoted workers ever to walk the face of the Earth. And now we’re combining all of these amazing strengths for the most aggressive vaccine project in history. There’s never been a vaccine project anywhere in history like this.

Video of delusional Trump thinking that a protest against him is a show of support:

Trump tried to claim that the trucker protest that has disrupted all of his events today is a protest in favor of him. (It isn't). pic.twitter.com/pZ81HMeft5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 15, 2020

Video of the truckers later in the day:

bizarre scenes at the White House today as Trump held multiple events outside while protesting tuckers blared their horns to disrupt them (earlier in the day Trump claimed the truckers are really honking, "booo-urns.") pic.twitter.com/efuHZAkfek — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

The truckers have been protesting Trump for 15 days. They are a loose-knit group of hundreds of operators who are protesting everything from safety concerns to being cut out of stimulus funding. The protesters have made it clear that they are not at the White House to support anyone.

Trump couldn’t ignore the protesters any longer and had to offer up a cover story on live TV because he won’t admit that the truckers are protesting him.

