Trump Claims Made-Up “Obamagate” is “The Greatest Political Scandal in the History of the United States”

President Donald Trump continued promoting his “Obamagate” conspiracy theory on Twitter this morning in a joint attack against former President Barack Obama and media organizations that have printed unfavorable coverage of his presidency.

First Trump thanked the hosts of “Fox and Friends” for “covering, supremely, the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States, OBAMAGATE.” He added: “Fake News @CNN and Concast’s own MSDNC are only trying to make their 3 year Con Job just go away. They are embarrassed and don’t know what to do.”

He then assailed The New York Times and The Washington Post as “a disgrace to journalism,” and said that “They are all Fake News, and they know it better than anyone else. History is unfolding, and it is not a pretty picture for ‘journalism.'”

Thank you to @foxandfriends for covering, supremely, the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States, OBAMAGATE. Fake News @CNN and Concast’s own MSDNC are only trying to make their 3 year Con Job just go away. They are embarrassed and don’t know what to do…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

….Likewise, the @nytimes and @washingtonpost are a disgrace to journalism. They are all Fake News, and they know it better than anyone else. History is unfolding, and it is not a pretty picture for “journalism”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

Trump began to promote his Obamagate conspiracy earlier this week after news outlets obtained a tape of a web talk between Obama and members of the Obama Alumni Association in which he said the “rule of law is at risk” in the United States after it emerged the Justice Department dismissed the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed – about the justice department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama reportedly said on the recording.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury [in fact Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI] just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic – not just institutional norms – but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk,” he continued. “And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Trump peddled conspiracy theories about the role Obama played during the Russia investigation for the rest of the night of May 10.

He was criticized last week for retweeting a conspiracy theory suggesting that Obama “was the one running the Russian hoax.”

“What they did, what the Obama administration did, is unprecedented … and I hope a lot of people will pay a big price because they are dishonest, crooked people. They are scum, human scum,” Trump said earlier this week. “[Flynn] was targeted by the Obama administration, and he was targeted in order to try to take down a president.”

Flynn resigned from the White House in disgrace after he provided false information about his communications with the Russian government, particularly after the news of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador to the United States, became public. He later pleaded guilty to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI.