Posted on by Jason Easley

Vaccine Event Totally Backfires As Trump Humiliates Himself

Trump held an event to hype his effort to get a virus vaccine by the end of the year, but then added that the coronavirus might not need a vaccine.

Trump announced that he wants a vaccine by the end of the year or sooner:

Then he said that the virus might go away without a vaccine, “You know, it is not solely vaccine-based. Other things have never had a vaccine and they go away. So I don’t want people to think this is all dependent on vaccine, but a vaccine would be a tremendous thing and I will tell you, therapeutically or therapeutics what is going on there is equally as impressive.”

Video:

Trump was asked about being worried about students bringing the virus home to grandparents if schools reopen and he essentially admitted that opening the economy is more important:

Trump held an event to promise a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, where he said that the virus might not need a vaccine, and may just go away on its own.

Hoping that the pandemic goes away is not a plan, but that is what Trump is offering. As usual, he brought out a parade of officials and put on a show, but there were no details or information offered as to how Trump is going to get a vaccine, and then vaccinate the American people.

The entire event was a fresh humiliation that highlighted the incompetence of Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook