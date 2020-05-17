Biden Hammers Eric Trump For Calling The Virus A Hoax

The Joe Biden campaign ripped Eric Trump for claiming that the coronavirus is a hoax that will disappear after election day.

Eric Trump said on Fox News, “They think they are taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time. You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what, after Nov. 3 coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield responded in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless, so for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.

The simple fact is that President Trump ignored the threat of the coronavirus for months and has mishandled the response at every step since — destroying the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administrations and leading to countless unnecessary deaths. Trump’s campaign knows he can’t run on that dismal record so they’re desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis.”

Eric Trump attempted to use one of his family’s favorite tactics. Trump was claiming that the coronavirus doesn’t exist, and he was trying to convince the American people because that is the only chance that his father has of winning a second term.

The problem for the Trump family is that millions of Americans are sick, and the death toll is getting closer to 100,000 every day. People can see the impact of the virus because it is sickening and killing friends, family, and loved ones.

The Biden camp was correct. Trump can’t run on his record, so he and his kids are trying to distract their way to reelection.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook