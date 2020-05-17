WH Trade Adviser Admits That Trump Made The Pandemic Worse

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro admits that Trump made the pandemic worse than it needed to be by not getting testing up and running fast.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

CHUCK TODD:

I want to ask you quickly about the CDC and ask you whether the president has confidence in the CDC. It does seem as if the initial guidelines, they didn’t want them put out. They put down very limited guidelines with more detailed ones coming later. CDC hasn’t been able to give a briefing now in over a month. Does the president have confidence in the CDC as our lead, as our lead on this pandemic?

PETER NAVARRO:

Well, I’d say two things about that. First of all, you should ask the president that question, not me. But early on in this crisis, the CDC which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space, really let the country down with the testing. Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back. But going forward with these guidelines, the important thing to understand here for the American people is this, opening up this economy is not a question of lives versus jobs.

ICYMI: @chucktodd asks WH Adviser Peter Navarro: “Does the president have confidence in the CDC?” @PeterNavarro45: “You should ask the president that question, not me. … The CDC, which really had the most trusted brand … really let the country down with the testing.” pic.twitter.com/ieUIs8MkjZ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 17, 2020

While trying to blame the CDC, Navarro admitted that the Trump administration made the pandemic worse by not getting a testing program up and running. The White House is trying to throw the CDC under the bus, but guess who picked the CDC director and is in charge? His name is Donald J. Trump, and he is the President Of The United States.

No matter how Trump and lackeys try to spin it, the president is responsible for the mess that the country is in.

