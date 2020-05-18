Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Trump University in Commencement Speech

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger held up a mock Trump University degree as part of a virtual commencement address to the graduating class of 2020.

“You are celebrating that journey today, not just a piece of paper that you hang on the wall. This is nothing,” Schwarzenegger said as he held up the mock degree during his speech, which was posted to Instagram.

“Ask yourself, who do you want to be? Not what but who,” he continued. “You see, a disaster can change what you are. it can steal jobs and force you inside. But it is who you are that rises in the face of adversity.”

“The reason why I’m telling you all this is because no matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path, like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now,” he added. “But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier of exactly what you want to do and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of these obstacles.” You can watch his speech below.

Trump University was not an accredited university or college. It ultimately shut down and was subjected to lawsuits alleging it defrauded its students. President Donald Trump settled several class-action lawsuits in November 2016 for a total of $25 million after being elected.