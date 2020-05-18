Barr Defies Trump And Refuses To Investigate Obama And Biden

Trump has been trying to turn “Obamagate” into an investigation of Obama and Biden, but Attorney General Barr said no.

Barr said:

NEW: Attorney General Barr says that he does not expect the #Durham probe to lead to any "criminal investigations" of either @BarackObama and @JoeBiden, and said that "the concern of potential criminality" during the origins of Trump-#Russia probe "is focused on others.” — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 18, 2020

NEW: AG Barr said that, so long as he is attorney general “the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan, political ends.” — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 18, 2020

NEW: Barr says: “We cannot allow this process to be hijacked by efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate.” Barr said that “any effort to pursue an investigation of either candidate has to be approved by me.” #Barr — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 18, 2020

Barr has been using the criminal justice system and the DOJ for partisan political ends. Barr dropped the case against Mike Flynn even though Flynn confessed to the crime of lying to the FBI. Barr has been trying to use the DOJ internationally to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

William Barr’s rejection of a criminal investigation into Obama and Biden is the Attorney General acting to save Trump from himself.

Barr isn’t going to lock up Obama and Biden, because even he knows that such overt abuse of the DOJ will backfire on Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook