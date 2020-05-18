Posted on by Jason Easley

Barr Defies Trump And Refuses To Investigate Obama And Biden

Trump has been trying to turn “Obamagate” into an investigation of Obama and Biden, but Attorney General Barr said no.

Barr said:

Barr has been using the criminal justice system and the DOJ for partisan political ends. Barr dropped the case against Mike Flynn even though Flynn confessed to the crime of lying to the FBI. Barr has been trying to use the DOJ internationally to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

William Barr’s rejection of a criminal investigation into Obama and Biden is the Attorney General acting to save Trump from himself.

Barr isn’t going to lock up Obama and Biden, because even he knows that such overt abuse of the DOJ will backfire on Trump.

