Neil Cavuto Warns Fox Viewers That Trump Will Kill Them With Hydroxychloroquine

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto pleaded with viewers not to listen to Trump because if you are in a vulnerable population, hydroxychloroquine will kill you.

Cavuto said, “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worse case scenario, you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I can not stress enough. This will kill you.”

Video:

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

Fox News already has real concerns about lawsuits stemming from their coverage of the coronavirus as a hoax. Cavuto was right. Hydroxychloroquine will kill you if one has underlying health conditions. Trump is claiming that he is taking the drug every day, and it doesn’t really matter if he is or isn’t.

The important point is that Trump is back to selling miracle cures for the coronavirus.

The dangerous part is that his latest miracle cure will kill quite a few of his supporters and Fox News viewers if they listen to his advice.