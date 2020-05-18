Ousted Inspector General Was Investigating If Mike Pompeo Made Staffer Walk His Dog

Mike Pompeo made a State Department staffer walk his dog, according to new reports. The political appointee was also tasked with carrying out other personal errands.

State Department Inspector General Stephen Linick was reportedly investigating Pompeo before he was removed from his position .

The Secretary of State made a staffer walk his dog, pick up his dry cleaning and make dinner reservations for himself and his wife, according to two Congressional sources.

Linick was ousted as State Department IG and may have had other investigations underway into Pompeo and his wife. Democrats will now attempt to find out.

Last year, Democrats investigated similar allegations against Secretary Pompeo. A whistleblower alleged that he diplomatic security agents were used to perform personal errands.

Pompeo also recommended Linick’s removal as IG, according to a White House source. This will raise further questions about the Secretary of State’s conduct toward his staff.

Senator Bob Menendez of the Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel highlighted the issue in a statement.

“Reports indicate that Secretary Pompeo personally made the recommendation to fire Mr. Linick,” the Democrats said.

“And it is our understanding that he did so because the inspector general had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself.”

“The president has the right to fire any federal employee, but the fact is if it looks like it’s in retaliation for something the IG is doing, that could be unlawful,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

