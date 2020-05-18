Trump Fired IG For Investigating Illegal Saudi Arms Deal

Rep. Eliot Engel, Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that Trump fired the State Department IG because he was investigating arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Engel said in a statement:

I've learned there may be another reason for IG Linick’s firing. His office was investigating—at my request—Trump’s phony emergency declaration so he could send Saudi Arabia weapons. We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Sec Pompeo wanted Linick pushed out. https://t.co/YBs9k45Tko — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) May 18, 2020

Trump fired IG Steve Linick late on Friday night amid reports that he was investigating Sec. of State Mike Pompeo’s illegal use of government employees to run personal errands, which is illegal and bad, but if Linick was pushed out because he was investigating the Trump administration’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia that is a much bigger issue.

Congress blocked the arms deal to Saudi Arabia, but Rep. Engel (D-NY) had asked the IG to investigate if the administration was trying to get around Congress and do the deal.

Linick was fired for doing his job, which has been the pattern involving anyone who has tried to conduct oversight or hold the Trump administration accountable.

It appears that the Trump administration was engaging in illegal arms sales, and they tried to hide their crime by firing the State Department IG.

Even in a pandemic, Trump’s corruption is a 24/7 operation.