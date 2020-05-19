Biden Leads Trump by Seven Points in Arizona, Which Has Not Gone to a Democrat in Over 20 Years

The latest OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) survey finds former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by seven points (50 percent to 43 percent) in Arizona, a state that has no gone to a Democrat since Bill Clinton won it in 1996.
53 percent of Arizonians disapprove of the president compared to 45 percent who view Biden disfavorably. The majority of those who view Biden negatively (63 percent) say they’d still vote for Biden over Trump. Prior polls indicate support for Biden has grown since March; the past three OHPI polls had Biden up by between 6 and 9 points.
“President Trump is going to have to do a lot more than parachute into Arizona to boost his sagging numbers,” said OHPI chief of research Mike Noble. “With six months to go until Election Day, Trump is going to have to invest heavily in Arizona to pull out a victory in The Grand Canyon State.”
The OH Predictive Insights survey of 600 likely general election voters was conducted between May 9 and May 11 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.
In a video message posted online yesterday, Biden took Trump to task for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, urging him to spend less time on social media.
“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety!” he said.
In statements to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund’s progressive summit, Biden said Trump had been reacting too slowly to pressure from workers and businesses who need federal aid in light of nationwide economic shutdowns.
“How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive? Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed,” he said.