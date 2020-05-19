Biden Leads Trump by Seven Points in Arizona, Which Has Not Gone to a Democrat in Over 20 Years

2.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The latest OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) survey finds former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by seven points (50 percent to 43 percent) in Arizona, a state that has no gone to a Democrat since Bill Clinton won it in 1996.

53 percent of Arizonians disapprove of the president compared to 45 percent who view Biden disfavorably. The majority of those who view Biden negatively (63 percent) say they’d still vote for Biden over Trump. Prior polls indicate support for Biden has grown since March; the past three OHPI polls had Biden up by between 6 and 9 points.

“President Trump is going to have to do a lot more than parachute into Arizona to boost his sagging numbers,” said OHPI chief of research Mike Noble. “With six months to go until Election Day, Trump is going to have to invest heavily in Arizona to pull out a victory in The Grand Canyon State.”