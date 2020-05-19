Biden Unveils New Nickname for Trump: “I Call Him President Tweety”

Joe Biden has revealed his much talked about nickname for Donald Trump. After hinting he was going to play the President at his own game, Biden launched the soubriquet on Monday.

The former Vice President unveiled the nickname in a video address to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund’s progressive summit.

“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety!” Biden said.

The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate went on to criticize Trump for continuing to tweet so often instead of tackling the real issues facing Americans.

“How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive?” Biden asked.

“Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed.”

The Democrat hinted last week that he would be premiering an insulting name for the President.

“Look, Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people but the vast majority of the voters out there that have voted, including young people, are not getting all their news from the internet,” Biden said in a Snapchat interview.

He said that his campaign was trying to compete on the internet.

“And I think it’s just important to speak to that,” he said.

“And in terms of energy, I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump, who I’m really resisting giving a nickname to.”

