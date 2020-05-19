Republicans Remove Florida Virus Database Manager For Not Censoring Data

5.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Florida’s manager of the state’s virus database was removed by Republicans after she refused to censor data to support plans for reopening.

CBS12 News reported:

As Florida starts to reopen, the architect and manager of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard, announced she’d been removed from her position, Florida Today reported.

Rebekah Jones said in an email to CBS12 News that her removal was “not voluntary” and that she was removed from her position because she was ordered to censor some data, but refused to “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.”

Jones was the architect and manager of the Florida system that has been highly regarded by Republicans and Democrats.

Her removal should set off warning bells that Trump and his party are trying to manipulate the data to underreport coronavirus illnesses and deaths because they believe that the economy can be reopened and things will immediately return to normal.

A return to normal is vital for Republicans because it is the only way that they stand a chance of winning the election in November. If the virus and recession/depression continue, Republicans at all levels of government across the country will be booted out of office.

Republicans in Florida and elsewhere are willing to hide the coronavirus truth from the American people to help themselves in November.

They are engaging in a deadly act of fraud that will kill scores of innocent people.