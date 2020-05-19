Hydroxychloroquine Melts Trump’s Brain As He Forgets The Name Of Drug

As Trump was talking about how safe hydroxychloroquine is, he forgot the name of the drug that he is telling everyone it’s safe to take.

Trump said, “Great studies came out of Italy on hydroxy, you know what I’m talking about. Right? Right? Great studies came out.”

Video:

Here's Trump forgetting the name of hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/VIsVzpBn9o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2020

Trump falsely claimed that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t harm you:

"What has been determined is it doesn't harm you" — Trump lies about hydroxychloroquine, which can kill people who have heart conditions (Trump's own FDA has warned about this) pic.twitter.com/HkKT2rHNuc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2020

It wasn’t a ringing testimonial that Trump’s brain blinked out and he couldn’t even remember the name of the drug that he “taking” that he has been touting to the American people for months. The Trump brain meltdown happened on the same day that the President went on an unhinged rant about the Second Amendment and potatoes.

Trump is lying to the American people about hydroxychloroquine. The drug is not safe and harmless, and the people who are most likely to try it are the ones who are most susceptible to its dangerous side effects.

Trump is touting the safety of a drug that appears to be frying his brain.

