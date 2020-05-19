Maddow Warns Trump Is Creating Second Health Crisis By Urging People To Take Hydroxychloroquine

By urging people to take hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus, Donald Trump will create a second public health crisis in the United States, Rachel Maddow warned during her program on Tuesday night.

“That will lead lots of his supporters to try to take this drug or to try to get their hands on this drug as well, which of course will just compound a new public health danger on top of the existing one,” the MSNBC host said.

She added, “When I say that the national response is increasingly insane, that’s what I mean.”

Video:

Rachel Maddow says Trump’s hydroxychloroquine lies could put America on the path to another public health crisis. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/dQkuW51hk6 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 20, 2020

Maddow said:

He’s saying it’s a preventive for this disease. He’s claiming that he’s using it himself despite the fact that those things have no support whatsoever. But presumably that will not just be another random one of the president’s lies about this crisis. Presumably, that will lead lots of his supporters to try to take this drug or to try to get their hands on this drug as well, which of course will just compound a new public health danger on top of the existing one that we are trying to survive. When I say that the national response is increasingly insane, that’s what I mean. It’s one thing to be incompetent. It’s another thing to add a whole new self-inflicted level of public health harm, misinformation, and almost literal insanity in terms of understanding the facts about the virus on top of what you already have to cope with. And all the while the president continues to try to blame somebody else, anybody else, for what has gone wrong here.

Trump putting U.S. on the verge of a second health crisis before the first one is even over

As it stands, nearly 1.6 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus. More than 93,000 have died from the virus.

With those numbers continuing to grow each day, it’s abundantly clear that the U.S. is still a long way from defeating this pandemic.

That hasn’t stopped the president from pushing – and apparently using – a drug that his own FDA says shouldn’t be used to treat COVID-19. And it comes after he suggested disinfectant injections might be a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he is pushing America toward another health crisis – before the first one is even over.

