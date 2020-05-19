Orlando Sentinel Criticizes DeSantis After He Blames the Unemployed for State’s Failure to Pay Benefits

270 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Orlando Sentinel‘s editorial board criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he blamed the high number of unemployed people for the state’s failure to pay unemployment benefits.

DeSantis made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question about delays that have affected individuals who first applied for unemployment in March.

“I can tell you that DEO goes through this, and nine times out of 10 the application’s incomplete. And I think if you have complied in that time period, and your application’s complete, and you qualify, I think 99.99% of those folks have been paid,” DeSantis said at the time.

His statements prompted a rebuke from the Sentinel: “As if getting laid off isn’t scary enough, as if getting put through the unemployment wringer isn’t humiliating and frustrating enough, Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to start blaming the jobless for the state’s failure to pay benefits,” the editorial board wrote.