Pelosi Obliterates Trump For Being So Sensitive About His Weight

Speaker Pelosi said that she didn’t know that Trump was so sensitive about his weight, especially since he is always making comments about other people.

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi on Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace:

Nicolle Wallace. Joining us now, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Madam Speaker, what you said is actually something that can be corroborated in the White House’s release of the President’s last physical, which is that his weight does qualify him as being morbidly obese. Is that what you were saying, or did you know it would elicit this kind of reaction from the President?

Speaker Pelosi. No, I had no idea. I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s avoirdupois, their weight, their pounds. So, I really – I don’t even want to spend any more time on his distraction, because as you see in the last couple of days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said.

Rather than that, I think he should recognize that his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that has not been approved, except under certain circumstances, he should be saying what your previous guest mentioned, things that will help people.

But let’s not dwell on him. What we have to dwell is on is over 90,000 Americans have died, have lost their lives to this villainous virus and a million and a half infected. We don’t really know the full total of it and that’s why our Heroes Act says, test, test, test, trace and treat so that we can lower the amount of people who are dying because we know earlier if they are infected.

Let us, again, honor our heroes who are fighting the fight: our health care workers, our first responders and the rest who risk their lives to save lives and now may lose their jobs because of state and local budgets going down the drain. And, again, let’s do so in a way that keeps all of those who died in our hearts forever. This is a scar on America.

Video of Pelosi:

Speaker Pelosi calls out Trump for being so sensitive about his weight #GirtherMovement pic.twitter.com/FZEvv4CgPd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 19, 2020

Speaker Pelosi put the focus back on where it should be. The country needs to be focused on the fact that the Trump administration is going to be more of a hindrance than help in battling this pandemic, and that their failed response will have killed 100,000 Americans by the end of the month.

The Speaker is always the adult in the room who handles child Trump.

Pelosi was right. Trump has spent years making fun of people for their appearance, so his reaction to the Speaker stating a fact about his obesity reeks of Trump dishing it out, but not being able to take it.

