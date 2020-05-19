Steve Schmidt Calls Trump A Vile, Corrupt Imbecile Who Has Turned America Into A ‘Basket Case’

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt unloaded on Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling him an “imbecile” for taking hydroxychloroquine and slamming White House mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s an imbecile,” Schmidt said. “That’s the precise word we use in the English language to describe his comportment, to describe his behavior. ”

The former Republican strategist added, “Every day has been the achievement of a new stratosphere of just abject idiocy flowing out from the White House.”

Schmidt said that no president in American history has ever handled a crisis as badly as this president is bungling the current public health emergency.

Video of Schmidt’s takedown:

Steve Schmidt goes off on Trump, calling him a vile, indecent and corrupt imbecile. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/m5cNxRFexJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 20, 2020

Schmidt said:

Donald Trump is many things. He’s dishonest. He’s lied to the American people more than 17,000 times. He is completely corrupt. He’s indecent. He’s vile. He’s divisive. But in this moment, the thing that matters the most – and I don’t say this to name call – but he’s an imbecile. There’s no other word for it. That’s the precise word we use in the English language to describe his comportment, to describe his behavior. The most powerful person in the world, who told the American people when there were 15 cases that this would be gone, it would disappear like it was magic, told the American people that the Chinese government was on top of this. Told the American people the way you deal with this is maybe by injecting or consuming disinfectants. Every day has been the achievement of a new stratosphere of just abject idiocy flowing out from the White House. So it’s the mismanagement of the crisis and while that’s going on, we see the continual assault on our democratic institutions, the undermining of the rule of law, the institutionalization of the corruption of this administration through the attorney general, the firing of the inspector generals, and on and on it goes. Our country, Chris, the most powerful country in the world, supposedly, economically, militarily, we are a basket case. We are at the center of this. You have more likelihood of dying of this virus in the United States than any place else. You have more likelihood of catching it in the United States than any place else. You have more likelihood of not being able to get a test for it than any place else. And so when we look at the totality of it, the mismanagement, the incompetence, it’s so epically bad that there’s no comparison to it in the whole of American history.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to pat himself on the back

As the coronavirus death toll in the United States surges past 90,000 – higher than anywhere in the world – Donald Trump continues to pat himself on the back for his response to this crisis.

In fact, on Tuesday, Trump called it a “badge of honor” that the United States has more coronavirus infections than any other country in the world.

“I don’t look at that as a bad thing,” the bumbling president said. “I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing. Because it means our testing is much better.”

Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he reminds the majority of the American people and the rest of the world how dangerously incompetent he is. He and his supporters might not see it, but history will.

