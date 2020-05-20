MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski Calls Trump a “Cruel, Sick, Disgusting Person” for Accusing Her Husband of Murder

Mika Brzezinski slammed Donald Trump on Wednesday for his repeated suggestions that her husband is a murderer. The MSNBC personality addressed the President on live TV.

Brzezinski is a co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe along with her husband, Joe Scarborough. Trump has recently revived the unfounded claim that Scarborough was involved in the death of an intern who worked for him when he was a congressman.

Trump brought the issue up again on Wednesday in a tweet calling Scarborough “Psycho Joe”.

“He’s tweeting again all sorts of crazy things,” Brzezinski said during the live broadcast.

“Once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets.”

Watch the video:

Mika goes in on Trump after he again accuses Joe Scarborough of murder: "I'll just take a point of personal privilege here, that's sick. Donald you're a sick person. … You're really a cruel, sick, disgusting person." pic.twitter.com/iqyX9xXKHu — Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 20, 2020

“That’s sick,” she said. “Donald, you’re a sick person! You’re a sick person!”

“To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just ’cause you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today.”

“Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest, and empathy in others, and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”

Brzezinski even called on Twitter to remove President Trump’s tweets.

“Twitter, you should take these tweets down,” she said. “You should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, ’cause this is BS!”

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person,” Brzezinski went on.

“And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people. And of course, you’re hurting yourself.”

Brzezinski later tweeted at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking him to call her and do something about tweets she deemed “libel.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter