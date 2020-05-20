Nancy Pelosi Rips Senate Republicans For Subpoena Targeting Joe Biden’s Family

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shredded Senate Republicans for targeting Joe Biden’s family with a subpoena instead of dealing with the coronavirus.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



Nearly 100,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, yet the GOP Senate is wasting precious time and taxpayer dollars smearing the President’s political rivals while telling hungry families and laid-off workers to just ‘take a pause.’

Last week, the House passed The Heroes Act: honoring our heroic frontline workers with robust funding for state, local, tribal and territorial entities; funding a science-based path to safely opening the economy with testing, tracing, treatment and isolation; and putting more money in the pockets of workers. Leader McConnell and the Senate GOP need to come to the negotiating table to help deliver the relief that families desperately need.

Instead, these Republican subpoenas are a clear act of retaliation and political retribution intended to help the President keep his job. It is sad that the GOP Senate has meekly and weakly chosen to be complicit in the President’s desperate and dangerous political tactics instead of passing legislation to save lives and livelihoods.

I call upon Leader McConnell to ‘take a pause’ in the Senate GOP’s obstruction of meeting the needs of the American people.

The subpoena came one day after Trump had lunch with Senate Republicans and asked them to investigate Obama and Biden for him.

The investigation is a sham. It is a distraction intended to take attention away from the pandemic and the economic collapse. Speaker Pelosi was correct. Instead of taking action to help the American people, Senate Republicans are moving to try to help Trump win a second term.

The bogus Hunter Biden conspiracy and smear failed to gain any traction during the impeachment process. It is not going to fare any better during a pandemic where the economy has reached depression-like levels.

