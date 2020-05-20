Poll: Biden Widens Lead Over Trump by 11 Points

According to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 11 points in the general election match-up.

The poll of more than 1,300 self-identified registered voters found that Biden enjoys an 11 point lead, 50 percent to Trump’s 39 percent.

“What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump’s judgement [sic] is questioned – and November looms,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

“More than two months into the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., President Trump’s job approval rating ticks lower. 42 percent of voters approve of the job President Trump is doing, while 53 percent disapprove. That’s compared to a 45 – 51 percent job approval rating he received in April, his highest ever,” the poll observes.

Additionally, the poll notes that “Today, Biden receives a slightly positive 45 – 41 percent favorability rating, but this is not significantly changed from his split 43 – 43 percent favorability rating in April. President Trump has a negative 40 – 55 percent favorability rating, compared to a negative 41 – 52 percent favorability rating in April.”

Asked who would do a better job handling the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, voters chose Biden by a sixteen-point margin, 55 – 39 percent. Voters are split over who would do a better job handling the economy, with Biden receiving 48 percent of the vote to Trump’s 47 percent.