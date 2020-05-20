Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Has “Mental Problems” After She Calls Him “Mordibly Obese”

Donald Trump has claimed Nancy Pelosi has psychological problems in response to her saying he was obese. His comments on Tuesday were the latest in a tit-for-tat between the two.

The President responded to a question about Pelosi’s remarks by first batting it away. But he then turned on the Speaker of the House, saying she must have problems with her mind.

“I don’t respond to her,,” Trump said initially. “I think she’s a waste of time.”

Trump later told journalists “these people are sick.”

“Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” he claimed.

“We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

The California Democrat may have hit a nerve would she called Trump obese.

Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine because of his apparent underlying health conditions.

“As far as the President is concerned, he’s our President and I would rather he would not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi said.

“So I think it’s not a good idea,” she said. Several media reports have pointed out that the results of Trump’s last physical make it clear that he is indeed obese, though not yet “morbidly” so.

Trump continued to defend the use of hydroxychloroquine on Tuesday, despite the drug’s reported risks when wrongly administered.

“I think it gives you an additional level of safety, but you can ask many doctors who are in favor of it,” Trump said.

